Kelowna issues building permit valued at more than $140 million

Photo: Mission Group

The City of Kelowna issued the richest building permit in the city's history to Mission Group Monday.

The permit, valued at $140.6 million is for the final phase of the developer's Aqua project in the Lower Mission.

Aqua is being built on Capozzi Road just south of the Hotel Eldorado.

When complete, it will include three towers of 13, 15 and 17 storeys and more than 300 residential units.

Director of development services Mo Bayat says the latest building permit is for the final two towers of the project.

A building permit previously issued for the first phase, including the podium and first tower, was valued at $62 million making Aqua also the most expensive overall project ever built in the city.

Bayat says that record won't stand up long.

He says a building permit for the 43-storey UBC Okanagan downtown tower is expected to be issued sometime this year with a value of $262 million.

The large Water Street by the Park development current underway on Leon Avenue could also surpass the Aqua project.

It's not clear when ground will be broken on the final phase of Aqua.

That project is going ahead despite attempts by diamond magnate Charles Fipke to have it scrapped. Attempts to have the courts put a halt to the project were denied.

The latest building permits bring to $652 million the overall value of permits issued so far this year by the city putting it well on its way to surpassing $1 billion in permit value for a third straight year.

Bayat says while the number of building permits issued in down their value, due in part to some large projects such as Aqua and UBCO, are higher.