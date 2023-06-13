Severe drought conditions expand in Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Agriculture Canada Drought conditions as of May 31, 2023

Drought conditions worsened in the Thompson-Okanagan last month, according to Agriculture Canada.

The federal agency’s monthly drought monitor has now expanded “severe drought” classifications to include the Central, North Okanagan, Shuswap and Kamloops areas.

“Conditions across the Pacific Region were generally warm and dry in May,” said the report, noting that many cities reported their hottest months ever.

“Overall, much of the West Coast reported significantly below-normal precipitation this month, continuing a longer-term trend of dry conditions since August 2022.”

The report notes that the warm start to spring resulted in rapid snowmelt across the B.C. Interior, which initially led to mid-month flooding, “but ultimately the month ended with extremely low streamflows and water levels.”

“Precipitation has been below normal in the past three months, with only 50-75% of normal precipitation reported,” the reports said.

The BC River Forecast Centre said last week it was difficult to predict what the summer will bring for drought conditions because this year is so abnormal there is not much to compare it to.