Report coming next week with update on Kelowna's scooter rental program

Photo: Contributed

Issues around the use of shared e-scooters within the City of Kelowna are again being raised in city council chambers.

Coun. Ron Cannan, who was not on council when the current e-scooter rental pilot project was first introduced, brought up several issues concerning the use of the vehicles.

Many are similar to concerns raised when the project was first introduced in 2021.

He related an incident in which a 79-year-old woman was nearly run over by someone riding one of the e-scooters on the sidewalk.

"We need awareness to the public that you're not supposed to be riding your scooters on the sidewalk," said Cannan.

"Councillor Stack said he saw three riding on the promenade which is supposed to be out of bounds, and councillor DeHart saw one in the garbage can.

"I stopped a guy who was smashing one."

There were also concerns about people leaving them strewn across the sidewalk making it hard for pedestrians to navigate around them.

"I wonder where we are with that agreement...to ensure there is public safety and respect for pedestrians specifically?" he asked.

A three year trial which began after the city amended its traffic bylaws allowing the use of e-scooters on city streets in the spring of 2021.

However, the program got off to a rocky start with numerous complaints from people concerned with how the scooters were being used and left.

The chief orthopedic surgeon at Kelowna General Hospital called the scooters "fracture machines."

The city eventually implemented several additional rules companies had to follow in order to continue making their product available.

Some companies left due to the extra restrictions, leaving Lime as the only provider of shared e-scooters.

Ironically, a staff report updating the program is scheduled to come to council next week.

This is the final year of the pilot program.

Council will ultimately decide whether to make shared e-scooters a permanent transportation option.