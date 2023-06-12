City of Kelowna seeking artist in residence

Photo: City of Kelowna Patrick Lundeen's "Happy Day Free Gift Truck"

The City of Kelowna is looking for its newest artist in residence.

The municipality is in search of an artist or collective for a 10-week residency to help “inspire community engagement and create a work that addresses the environment or climate change.”

Artists of all types are invited to apply with applications open until July 10.

“We’ve been so pleased with how this program has progressed since its inception in 2020,” said Christine McWillis, cultural services manager.

“For the last three years, artists addressed the topic of social inclusion, and we loved seeing how each artist interpreted the theme. This year, we’ll be exploring the theme of environment and climate change and we’re really looking forward to seeing what is proposed by our creative community.”

The city is holding a pair of information sessions for interested artists. One will take place virtually on June 19, followed by an in-person session on June 20.

Last year’s artist, Patrick Lundeen, completed his project "Happy Day Free Gift Truck" during the fall months of 2022, which offered free gifts to residents and visitors to radiate good energy, discourage social isolation and class stratification and connect the public with important local arts and non-profit organizations.

“Artistically this has been one of my best experiences. The work represents my first foray into public art and most of my previous work has been simply placed in a gallery where I am not there to experience people’s reactions,” said Lundeen.

“I never thought that I would describe any of my work as ‘feel good’ but this was very much the case with this project – people seemed very pleased on the whole. I think that the project benefitted social inclusion in the city and I met so many wonderful and interesting people.”

More information can be found here.