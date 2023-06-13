Kelowna food tours busier than ever as tourism season arrives

Madison Reeve

A food tour business in Kelowna, now in its third year, is seeing more demand than ever.

Taste of Kelowna Food Tours owner and operator Andrew Deans says he just had the busiest week ever as tourism season is in full swing.

"It was people all over the world.... from India, Dubai, from Europe, lots of Americans coming up as well," he said.

Stats Canada reported Monday that international visits to Canada soared in May 2023, although still remain below pre-pandemic levels.

The two-hour guided tour aims to teach guests about the food and culture of Kelowna with an emphasis on all things local. Tours run Monday to Saturday.

New this year, Deans hopes to add evening tours.

"I am also looking at doing a different one starting this summer. An evening premium tour where we go to some pretty cool restaurants. I can't quite say yet."

The walking tour starts at the Laurel Packinghouse and winds its way through the Cultural District.

Deans says there is something for everyone included those who have lived in Kelowna their whole life.