Take dad to the Father's Day market at Rotary Centre for the Arts this Sunday

Photo: Craft Culture

If you're looking for something a little different for dad this Father's Day, check out the Craft Culture Father’s Day Market at Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts on June 18.

There will be more than 90 local vendors and food trucks on hand plus a charity raffle.

"Our markets are a great opportunity for people to discover locally made goods and support small businesses in their community," says Karalyn Lockhart, founder of Craft Culture Events.

"We have so many talented artisans and makers in the Okanagan Valley, and our markets give them a platform to share their creations with customers."

Outdoor booths will feature handmade clothing, jewelry, art, bath and body products, home decor and gourmet foods.

The event will also be collecting donations for Helen Acres Community Farm, a local non-profit that grows and donates fresh produce for different social agencies in Kelowna. Everyone who donates will be entered to win a prize package worth $250.