Kelowna home invaded by men in case of mistaken identity

Photo: Contributed The occupants of this vehicle are accused of barging into a Kelowna home unannounced.

A Kelowna family is disturbed after their home was invaded by three men in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity.

On Friday at about 7:30 a.m., a woman living on Felix Road says three men entered her home after her partner had left for work for the day.

The three men demanded to speak to someone by the name of “Sheeza” and would not leave when told they had the wrong home.

“He's like, ‘you're lying.’ I said, ‘No, I'm not. Please leave.’ ... I got the guy out the door,” said the woman, who Castanet is not naming for her safety.

“I closed my door. And the three guys stood in my carport for a couple minutes. I opened my door and I was like, ‘please get off my property.’”

About a half an hour later, the men were then seen driving slowly by the home in a white BMW X5 with an ‘N’ on the back. The first three letters of the license plate were TJ3. The men were described as South Asian with large muscular builds.

The woman says the family has lived at the home for the past 14 years.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed that the incident was reported and an investigation is open, but could not comment further.

The woman’s partner and occupant of the home is pessimistic that police will get to the bottom of it.

“I honestly don’t think they took our matter seriously which was really saddening,” he said, explaining that an officer told him that the evidence the family gathered regarding the vehicle was not enough.

“I’m sure if I was famous or a politician they could locate it real quick,” the man told Castanet.