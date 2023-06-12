New airline route directly links Kelowna, Nanaimo

Photo: Pacific Coastal Airlines Beechcraft 1900D

There will soon be direct flights between Kelowna and Nanaimo.

Pacific Coastal Airlines announced Monday it will start flying between the cities on September 12 in the 19-passenger pressurized turboprop Beechcraft 1900 aircraft.

“We are so excited to be offering Nanaimo as a new destination and provide expanded regional service for Okanagan residents,” says Sam Samaddar, Kelowna Airport Director.

“Pacific Coastal has been operating out of YLW for 10 years, and we are happy to be able to continue to have them as a valued partner."

The Nanaimo to Kelowna flight will depart Vancouver Island at 3:50 p.m. and arrive in the Okanagan a little over an hour later. The Kelowna to Nanaimo flight departs at 5:20 p.m.

The airline on Monday also announced service between Nanaimo and Vancouver.

Pacific Coastal is offering introductory discounts on the two routes. More details here.