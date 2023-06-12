Prosecutors argue for eight-year prison term for former Interior Health top doctor

Photo: Interior Health Dr. Albert de Villiers

Crown prosecutors in Alberta are seeking an eight year prison term for Interior Health’s former chief medical health officer for child sex crimes.

Dr. Albert de Villiers, 54, was convicted of sexual interference of a child and sexual assault on Feb. 7, following a three-day trial in January in Grande Prairie's Court of King’s Bench of Alberta.

He appeared in court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing.

The judge, who reserved the sentence until Tuesday afternoon, will have to consider a significant gap in sentencing proposals between Crown and defense. Prosecutors argued for an eight year sentence while the defense is seeking four years.

De Villiers worked as Interior Health's chief medical health officer from the summer of 2020 to June 2021, when the charges were laid against him. Prior to moving to the Okanagan, de Villiers worked as a medical health officer for Alberta Health Services for 16 years. The allegations he's been convicted of occurred while he was employed by Alberta Health Services.

“As a professional he had a duty to report any instance of violence towards a child. Instead, he committed those very acts of violence,” said Crown prosecutor Amber Pickrell Monday, arguing that De Villiers position of trust over the victim as a family friend was an aggravating factor in the offence.

During trial, the court heard testimony from the victim, who's now 11 years old. He was between seven and nine years old when the assaults occurred.

The child, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, told his mother in May 2021 that de Villiers had previously shown him pornographic videos during several sleepovers, and touched his penis. He said de Villiers had put his mouth on the child's penis. The child told police the assaults occurred "again, again and again."

The family then contacted police and De Villiers was arrested the following month.

During trial, De Villiers denied the allegations against him. He claimed that an apologetic voicemail he left for the child's father had to do with him feeling bad about overstepping his role as a friend, by playing a quasi-parental role in the child's life, and not for sexually assaulting the man's son.

On Monday, victim impact statements from the child’s parents were read out in court by the prosecutor.

“For the longest time I couldn’t look at pictures taken of [my son] prior to coming to Canada. All I could see was a happy laughing child with a sparkle inside," said the statement. "When I see my son now, it is on rare occasions that we see him laugh and smile simply because he enjoys life. The spark is gone and instead, he is wavering, stern and questions everyone's motives.”

The defense, in response, tabled 28 character reference letters from friends and family and argued that De Villiers lived an upstanding and respected life for nearly 50 years before the offences occurred.

The defence lawyer also said intense media attention on the case, which resulted in De Villiers moving away from Kelowna, should be considered by the judge.

“The exceptional media coverage can provide added denunciation and deterrence making the sentencing [the Crown proposes] unnecessary and making the amount of jail time needed for denunciation and deterrence to be less,” the defence argued.

De Villiers did not speak himself during the sentencing hearing.

He remained employed by Interior Health after the charges were laid against him, bringing in a six-figure salary. Interior Health announced on the day he was convicted that he had been fired.

De Villiers is facing separate child sex charges, stemming from allegations between January 2017 and December 2019 in Alberta. He's scheduled to face trial on those charges in August.

with files from Nicholas Johansen