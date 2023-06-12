Thunderstorm watch issued for Central, South Okanagan

Photo: Robert Hollier Flash flood June 10, 2023 on Hwy 6 and Murphy Road in Lavington, east of Vernon, caused by heavy rains in the area.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for a swath of the B.C. Southern Interior, stretching from Cranbrook to Osoyoos and north to Kelowna.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Radar shows a system to the east of Kelowna. The North Okanagan is not included in the alert at this point.

Environment Canada indicates, "heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.