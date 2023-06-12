Thunderstorm watch ends, but risk remains for this week

Photo: Robert Hollier Flash flood June 10, 2023 on Hwy 6 and Murphy Road in Lavington, east of Vernon, caused by heavy rains in the area.

UPDATE 4:11 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of the Okanagan has now been lifted by Environment Canada.

The watch was put in place as a system has been moving from the east towards the Central Interior Monday. Kelowna, Penticton and Osoyoos are now in the clear while parts of the Kootenays remain under the watch notification.

While the thunderstorm watch has been lifted in the Okanagan, a special weather statement has been put in place warning rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms are expected by late Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front is expected to sweep across southern British Columbia on Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the day, followed by gusty winds with the passage of the cold front.

"Rainfall amounts 15 to 25 mm. Wind gusts up to 60 km/h. Stronger wind gusts, and locally higher rainfall amounts possible in thunderstorms," said Environment Canada.

ORIGINAL 12:19 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for a swath of the B.C. Southern Interior, stretching from Cranbrook to Osoyoos and north to Kelowna.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Radar shows a system to the east of Kelowna. The North Okanagan is not included in the alert at this point.

Environment Canada indicates, "heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.