Okanagan Wine Festivals joins Rock the Lake this August

Two of the Okanagan's most recognized festivals are joining forces this summer.

Rock the Lake and Okanagan Wine Festivals are teaming up combining music and the flavours of B.C.’s most recognized wine region.

“We are excited to bring an array of wineries to Rock the Lake this year,” said Kimberly Hundertmark, general manager of Okanagan Wine Festivals. “Several of our winery partners are local and long-time fans of the festival and they’re eager to share their incredible B.C. wines with attendees this summer.”

General admission ticketholders over 19 years of age will have access to the Okanagan Wine Festivals wine garden, while VIP weekend pass holders will have the opportunity to try exclusive wine offerings by the glass in the designated VIP area, in addition to six complimentary Okanagan Wine Festival tasting tickets, valid until 5 p.m. on Friday, August 11th.

So far Rock the Lake’s internationally acclaimed lineup features top talent like Collective Soul, Burton Cummings with his band, Big Wreck, and Finger Eleven. The full list of participating wineries for Rock the Lake will be released in the coming weeks.

“Of course the artists are important, but each year we also aim to bring even more to the festival experience” explains Krisann Hamazaki, head of marketing at GSL Group. “You can’t have a summer outing in the Okanagan without making a stop at the wineries, so partnering with the Okanagan Wine Festivals feels like a natural fit to bring more value to ticketholders.”

