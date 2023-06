Photo: Madison Reeve

The intersection of Gordon Drive and DeHart Avenue northbound is closed to traffic due to a police incident.

Kelowna RCMP, Kelowna Bylaw, paramedics, and the Kelowna Fire Department are on the scene.

According to a Castanet viewer, a couple was riding a double electric scooter when they were hit by a truck.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more details.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this time.