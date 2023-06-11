Occupants of vehicle rollover reportedly run away from the scene

Madison Erhardt

Emergency vehicles are at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Camp Road in Lake Country.

Lake Country resident Peter says his wife witnessed the accident that happened just after 5 p.m.

"I think there were two people, and it looks like they took off. I don't know if the cops found them," Peter said.

He says it's very common to see crashes in the area.

"We live here, and we get two or three of these crashes every year. The cops know it very well. The road has an 18 percent downward slope and a sharp corner. People go too fast, and they roll the vehicle."

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more details.