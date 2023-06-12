Environment Canada forecasts several days of rain this week

Madison Erhardt

Some much-needed rain is on its way this week.

According to Environment Canada, the Thompson Okanagan could see up to five days of precipitation.

Monday will see a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning with a high of 30°C. The evening is also expecting light showers.

Tuesday will reach 29°C with rain all day.

Wednesday is expected to cool off to a high of 19°C. A 60 percent chance of showers is in the forecast during the day. The evening will be clear with a low of 10°C.

Thursday is the only day of the week without rain in the forecast.

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 24°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

Both Friday and Saturday should see a high of 23°C with a 60 percent chance of showers.

