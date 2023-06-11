About 200 people participated in this year's Walk to Cure Diabetes in Kelowna

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF kicked off at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park Sunday morning.

Kelowna's Boyce-Gyro Beach Park was filled with music and fundraisers Sunday morning, for the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF.

The annual fundraiser for Type 1 Diabetes research through the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary in Canada this year, and it's been running in Kelowna for more than 20 years.

This year, 200 people registered to fundraise for the event and came out to participate in the one-km, three-km or five-km walk.

“We fund research to try and help us figure out ways to accelerate the pace of research,” said Shannon Jolley, development manager with JDRF.

“Our goal is to improve lives, to ensure that people who are living with Type 1 diabetes have the best life possible with as few complications as possible until we can get to a place where there is no diabetes in the world anymore.”

Over more than 40 events across Canada, JDRF set a goal of raising $3.1 million, $471,000 of which comes from B.C. Jolley said they were just shy of the B.C. fundraising goal Saturday night.

Locally, more than $60,000 has been raised this year.

Those wanting to help can do so here.