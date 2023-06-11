Traffic moving again after crash closed Harvey Avenue Sunday morning

Photo: Jason Pharis

Traffic is flowing again following the closure of the westbound lanes of Harvey Avenue Sunday morning, following an RCMP motorcycle crash.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Harvey Avenue, just west of Water Street. The closure caused traffic to back up to Gordon Drive, creating major delays for motorists. Harvey Avenue reopened just after 11 a.m.

But with hundreds of motorists detouring through downtown Kelowna, the downtown core and other side streets remain extremely congested.

A police motorcycle was involved in the crash. It's not clear what caused the crash, but no other vehicles with apparent damage were on scene when Castanet arrived. The motorcycle's front end was damaged.

Emergency vehicles were at the scene, but it is not known if there were any injuries.

Photos from the area appear to show a large convoy of motorcycles riding along Harvey Avenue, escorted by police, prior to the crash occurring. The convoy is believed to be the annual Ride for Dad group ride, which raises money for prostate cancer research.

It's not known at this time if the convoy was related to the crash.