Kelowna RCMP confirm one member sent to hospital following crash

Photo: Contributed A motorcyclist who was part of the Ride for Dad fundraiser was struck while driving through West Kelowna Sunday.

UPDATE: 6:57 p.m.

A Kelowna RCMP officer was sent to the hospital following injuries sustained in the crash earlier this morning.

Police say the incident happened at 10:16 a.m. and involved an RCMP officer on a motorcycle who was escorting the Ride for Dad convoy westbound on Hwy 97.

"There was a collision at the intersection of Harvey Ave and Pandosy St between the RCMP motorcycle traveling westbound on Harvey Ave and a civilian vehicle traveling northbound on Pandosy St toward downtown," said RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

The officer suffered minor injuries and has now been released from the hospital.

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

Highway 97 through West Kelowna was briefly closed due to a "multi-vehicle incident" between Hudson Road and Westside Road, according to DriveBC, but it's now been reopened.

It's not clear at this time if the crash that caused the full closure of the highway is the same crash that involved the motorcycle on Highway 97 near Westlake/Hudson Road, or if it was yet another one.

The full closure only lasted for about 15 minutes, but motorists heading southbound on the highway are expected to experience significant congestion.

UPDATE: noon

A second motorcyclist has gone down Sunday morning, this time in West Kelowna.

The Ride for Dad group ride was passing through West Kelowna along Highway 97 when one of the motorcyclists was struck by a vehicle near Westlake/Hudson Road.

A person with knowledge of the situation says a driver became impatient with volunteers who had closed down the intersection to allow the group ride through, ignored their instructions and struck a motorcyclist. The collision took the front end of the bike clean off.

The rider was able to walk away from the frightening crash, although he's believed to have suffered a broken hand.

It's not clear what happened to the driver.

The crash comes a short time after another crash near downtown Kelowna involving an RCMP motorcycle officer who is believed to have been escorting the group ride.

A witness says the officer was heading westbound on Harvey Avenue with emergency lights on, several blocks in front of the Ride for Dad convoy, when a truck crossed Harvey heading southbound. The witness said the truck driver had a green light and didn't see the officer coming. The collision sent the officer tumbling about 100 metres down the highway.

The witness did not know the condition of the officer.

Ride for Dad Okanagan is one of a number of fundraising rides taking place across Canada today. The event raises money for prostate cancer research.

Photo: Jason Pharis An RCMP motorcycle officer crashed on Highway 97 near downtown Kelowna Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL 11:15 a.m.

Traffic is flowing again following the closure of the westbound lanes of Harvey Avenue Sunday morning, after an RCMP motorcycle crash.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Harvey Avenue, just west of Water Street. The closure caused traffic to back up to Gordon Drive, creating major delays for motorists. Harvey Avenue reopened just after 11 a.m.

But with hundreds of motorists detouring through downtown Kelowna, the downtown core and other side streets remain extremely congested.

A police motorcycle was involved in the crash. It's not clear what caused the crash, but no other vehicles with apparent damage were on scene when Castanet arrived. The motorcycle's front end was damaged.

Emergency vehicles were at the scene, but it is not known if there were any injuries.

Photos from the area appear to show a large convoy of motorcycles riding along Harvey Avenue, escorted by police, prior to the crash occurring. The convoy is believed to be the annual Ride for Dad group ride, which raises money for prostate cancer research.

It's not known at this time if the convoy was related to the crash.