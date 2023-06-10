Students take in graduation ceremony at Okanagan College Kelowna

Photo: Wayne Moore

Hundreds of students graduating from the Okanagan College in Kelowna walked across the stage in celebration on Saturday.

Two convocation ceremonies took place on campus, with the first batch of students accepting their degrees at 10:30, and the other at 1:30 p.m.

Classes graduating included continued studies, heath and social development, arts and foundational programs, trades and apprenticeships, science and technology, office administration and business administration.

Okanagan College has three other convocations scheduled across the valley in the coming days, including Vernon on June 12, Salmon Arm on June 13, and Penticton on June 14.

You can find out more information about these graduation ceremonies by going to the Okanagan College website.