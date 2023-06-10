First responders attended to collision on Sutherland near Gordon

Photo: Randy Millis Emergency crews could be seen at a collision that happened on Sutherland Avenue on Saturday.

Part of Sutherland Avenue was blocked off to traffic Saturday morning as emergency crews responded to a crash.

A passerby told Castanet News that firefighters, police and paramedics responded to the collision near 1165 Sutherland Ave., which appeared to involve a car and motorcycle.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m.

Police had blocked off both directions between Gordon Drive and Capri Street, slowing traffic in the area.

There is no official word if any injuries were suffered as a result of the crash.