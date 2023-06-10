Crash at Ellis and Harvey cleared, traffic flowing smoothly

Photo: Clarence Johnson A two-vehicle collision at Ellis Street and Harvey Avenue Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.

The crash at Ellis Street and Harvey Avenue has now been cleared and traffic is once again flowing smoothly.

ORIGINAL: 9:10 a.m.

Traffic has been slowed on Highway 97 through downtown Kelowna Saturday morning after a two-vehicle collision at Ellis Street.

The minor crash occurred before 9 a.m. Saturday morning, slowing southbound traffic on the highway and closing Ellis across Harvey.

Fire crews are on scene, but it's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.