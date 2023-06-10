Knox Mountain Downhill set to return next weekend

Photo: Brayden Ursel

The highly anticipated Knox Mountain Downhill is returning to Kelowna for two days of cruising the slopes next weekend.

Co-founded by the Kamloops Longboard Club and the Kelowna Longboard Alliance, this event aims to promote the sport of downhill skateboarding in British Columbia, while also giving a platform for international skaters to come and compete against the fastest skaters North America has to offer.

With its growing popularity, Knox Mountain Downhill has become a magnet for athletes from around the globe, and that this year they're expecting over 100 riders from across four different continents.

Skaters entering this competition will have the chance to qualify for Team Canada and Team USA, and they'll be battling it out to secure a spot at the World Skate Games in Italy in 2024.

On the first day, participants will engage in timed qualifying and free ride, allowing them to familiarize themselves with the challenging course.

The second day will be dedicated to racing, featuring open, women's, and U19 classes. Spectators are encouraged to join and cheer on the riders as they push their limits and showcase their skills.

With a world-class timing system, the event ensures accurate and fair-timed qualifiers. Cash podium prizes will be awarded to the top performers, adding an extra level of excitement and competition.

The public is invited to check out the fast-paced action on the weekend of June 17 and 18, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.