More than 100,000 kilometres logged during GoByBike Week in Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre

The City of Kelowna is proclaiming last week's GoByBike Week a success as several thousand riders took part in the annual event.

GoByBike Week is a province-wide initiative aimed at getting people out of their vehicles and into alternative forms of transportation.

More than 3,200 people took part in the the event across the Central Okanagan, logging more than 102,000 kilometres on GoByBike.ca.

According to a city news release, those trips saved more than 22,000 kilograms of GHG emissions from entering the atmosphere.

That's the same as taking 255 cars off the road for a week.

GoByBike Week encouraged participants to ride to work, school, for errands or fun and invited them to show up at 19 different celebrations stations across the region.