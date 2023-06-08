Police at scene of 'serious crime' at home in Kelowna's Upper Mission

Photo: Contributed Paramedics conducting chest compressions on a person the the driveway of a home on Swan Drive.

UPDATE 11:25 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP have confirmed they are at the scene of a home in the Upper Mission investigating a “serious crime.”

Video sent to Castanet show paramedics doing chest compressions of a person in the driveway of a home on Swan Drive. A nearby resident said they heard a woman screaming as emergency crews rsuhed to the scene.

Numerous police vehicle, ambulances and the fire department responded.

“RCMP are confirming there is no concern for the public’s safety,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“This investigation is in its early stages and RCMP are also asking the public to stay away from the area.”

Police said no further information would be released tonight.

UPDATE 10:20 p.m.

The emergency crews in Upper Mission is a police incident, says BC EHS.

BC Emergency Health Services confirms dispatch was contacted for an incident in the neighbourhood. But it is unable to share more details because it is a police incident.

ORIGINAL 9:52 p.m.

Reports show a police presence in the Upper Mission community in Kelowna on Thursday night.

Reader sent photos show multiple emergency vehicles on scene.

There's at least three ambulances and multiple police cars, the reason for emergency crews is not yet known.