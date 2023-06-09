2 dead, 1 in critical condition at home in Kelowna's Upper Mission

Photo: Contributed Paramedics conducting chest compressions on a person the the driveway of a home on Swan Drive.

Police in Kelowna say two people are dead and one is in critical condition after an incident at a home in the Upper Mission Thursday night.

Police were called to the home at the corner of Swan Drive and Trumpeter Road at about 9 p.m.

"When we arrived on scene we discovered two bodies and a third person in critical condition," says RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Castanet has received a video from an eyewitness which shows emergency crews performing compressions and CPR on a person in the driveway of an Upper Mission home.

RCMP say they do not believe there is any threat to the general public.

The Kelowna RCMP have confirmed they are at the scene of a home in the Upper Mission investigating a “serious crime.”

A nearby resident said they heard a woman screaming as emergency crews rushed to the scene.

Numerous police vehicles, ambulances and the fire department responded.

“This investigation is in its early stages, and RCMP are also asking the public to stay away from the area.”

Police said no further information would be released tonight.

The emergency crews in Upper Mission are in response to a police incident, says BCEHS.

BC Emergency Health Services confirms dispatch was contacted for an incident in the neighbourhood. But it is unable to share more details because it is a police incident.

Reports show a police presence in the Upper Mission community in Kelowna on Thursday night.

Reader sent photos show multiple emergency vehicles on scene.

There's at least three ambulances and multiple police cars, the reason for emergency crews is not yet known.