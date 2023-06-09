Construction set to begin on urgent and primary care centre in Rutland

Photo: Google Street View Future site of Rutland urgent and primary care centre.

Construction work is set to begin on an urgent and primary care centre in Rutland.

Interior Health, which will operate the facility, has received a building permit for renovations to the building at 150 Highway 33 West.

Renovations are expected to cost up to $1 million.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the facility would be built during a news conference on March 23. He erroneously indicated at the time it would be built at 110 Highway 33 which houses Valley First Credit Union and other businesses.

The ministry clarified the address as 150 Highway 33 West a month later.

The urgent and primary care centre is expected to open sometime in the fall.

Once complete, the ministry says a full health team consisting of family doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, physiotherapists and life-skills workers will occupy the space.

Once open, it will be one of 32 such facilities in the province, including urgent and primary care centres at the Capri Centre in Kelowna and in West Kelowna.