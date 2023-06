Photo: Brayden Ursel

FortisBC is on route to deal with a gas leak in downtown Kelowna.

Construction crews working in an alley east of St. Paul Street and Cawston Avenue hit the line Thursday afternoon.

According to one person connected with the crew, they did everything by the book and called before digging.

However, they hit an unexpected line.

Fortis will shut off the gas before making necessary repairs.