Pride Week underway in Kelowna, march and festival to come Saturday

Pride Week in Kelowna is well underway and people are taking in the festivities each and every day leading to the weekend, where a Pride March and Festival is planned for Saturday.

“We’re really happy to see folks getting excited to come out and celebrate who we are as a community, you know, really solidarity as well around our identities, and just the fact that we live in a great country and we can celebrate living authentically,” said Wilbur Turner of Advocacy Canada, a local group that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights and voices.

Kelowna Pride tells Castanet the outpouring of support from their allies means the world to the community and that the growth of Pride Week each year is a glimpse of what could be a positive future.

“Personally, for me as a queer man, I think it’s incredibly important. For events like this to happen every single year, it serves as a reminder of how far we’ve come as a society to be able to have these events. But also at the same time, as a reminder of where we are because for some places in the world things like this still can’t happen,” said Baharuddin.

“And even for us here in Canada, we’re seeing an uprise of anti-hate towards LGBTQ communities. So, having events like this is a reminder that we’re still here, we exist and we don’t take any of your push back.”

While Pride Week in Kelowna is a good stepping stone for change, Turner says real change needs to come through proper education.

“When trans people are not afraid to be visible, when we’re not afraid to walk down the street holding hands as same sex couples, which people are still reluctant to do in Kelowna,” said Turner.

“Maybe one day when that happens, we won’t need a Pride Festival. We won’t need to come out and wave pride flags to say we're here. I don’t think that day is close in the near future, but it is definitely something that would be worth working towards.”

The Pride March is happening on Saturday at Stuart Park starting at 10 a.m., and will take participants down to City Park, where Pride Week will wrap up with its Pride Festival, filled with food, drinks, live entertainment and lots of fun.