Devastation in wake of dam collapse in Ukraine spurs new fundraising effort in Kelowna

Photo: @ZelenskyyUa Ukrainians wade through flood water after the collapse of the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River

As the extent of the devastation from a burst dam in Russian-occupied Ukraine comes to light, Kelowna Stands With Ukraine is rallying to help the hundreds of thousands of people forced to flee for their lives from the surging water.

“We are contacting people and organizations in the Kherson area to see what they need and how we can help,” said KSWU founder Denys Storozhuk, who points out that one of the biggest needs is fresh drinking water.

Russia accused Ukraine of bombarding the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River, which was under Moscow's control, while Ukraine alleged that Russia blew it up from within.

Storozhuk calls in a man-made catastrophe. He says in some areas homes are under 10 metres of water. “It affects hundreds of thousands of people who lost everything. And, of course, I’m sure there are people who lost their lives, especially in occupied territories because the Russians don’t even try to rescue anyone.”

A church that KSWU has been in contact with is taking in some of the displaced families. Even when the water recedes, they may not be able to move back into their homes.

“You should understand there is no insurance. Insurance companies don’t pay during the war," Storozhuk explains.

“One of the problems, by the way, is sewage. With flooding, all the sewage waters come up and it’s destroying the houses under water.”

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine will be dipping into existing funds, including a $6,057 donation from the sale of yellow and blue Ukraine toques by Big White Ski Resort during the last ski season. Donations to the flood relief can be made through electronic money transfer to [email protected]

A rally will be held at Stuart Park on Sunday at noon to show support for the people of Kherson and area. KSWU is also planning a fundraising concert on June 22.