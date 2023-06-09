New Kelowna deli hopes to tap into growing demand for plant-based cuisine

Cindy White

It’s a deli with a difference.

A new business has opened in the plaza at 3957 Lakeshore Road, and while the names of the products are familiar, there’s one major difference.

“We have all the deli meats. A pepperoni or salami, we have a ham, turkey, bacon. All those things that might be familiar flavours, but not using any animal products at all. So they’re all plant-based ingredients in them,” says Mike Huget, president and COO of New Course Cuisine.

They also offer barbecue favourites made from plants, like ribs and filet mignon, with a Wagyu beef coming soon.

The deli has been open for three weeks. Huget says they’re not just targeting traditional vegans or vegetarians.

“Our clientele is anyone that’s really just walking by and wants a fresh sandwich.

“We’re not trying to accommodate one person or another one group. Look, we want to have our food taste good. We all have to eat and it just happens to be plant based,” he adds.

The company also offers a variety of salads, and you can find their products at other local retailers.

“We catering available. So, plant-based catering in town, as well as wholesale. Some of our items were actually listed at both Fork Plant-Based Market on the Westside and Peter’s Your Independent Grocer.”

The deli’s grand opening takes place Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10. They will be donating $1 from every sandwich sold to the KGH Foundation.

He hopes that New Course Cuisine can tap into the growing interest in plant-based food.