City planners propose increase in allowable height for some downtown properties

Photo: City of Kelowna (blue) under construction (red) approved for development (yellow) application submitted

Kelowna's new city city council will be asked to endorse a change to the downtown height map, a request made by the previous council.

City planners will present a long-awaited report to council Monday suggesting the 2040 Official Community Plan be amended to change the height map for 15 properties on the east side of Ellis Street and the west side of St Paul Street from 20 to 26 storeys.

Those properties stretching from Cawston to Clement avenues were earmarked for a maximum height of 26 storeys in the previous OCP but was changed to allow for a "more gradual height transition from taller buildings along St. Paul toward the lower profile buildings in the Civic Precinct."

During the public hearing for the 2040 OCP the owner of 1301 Ellis expressed concern over the fact heights were lower that the previous OCP.

Council asked for a rationale for the change.

In its report, staff have indicated several development applications since that public hearing have been made for taller buildings within the downtown area, particularly on properties east of the Ellis and in other areas of downtown.

"Many of the proposals are significantly higher than the 26 storeys signaled in that area," the report stated.

"Given the shifting height profile of these projects, the 20 storey heights currently signaled in the OCP along Ellis Street would now result in a more sudden height transition than anticipated when the 2040 OCP was being developed.

"It was determined that the subject properties within the review are north of, and including 1301 Ellis have the potential to support height up to 26 storeys."

Staff concluded the changing landscape warrants a reconsideration of the selected blocks of Ellis and surrounding area.

They say the proposed change would allow for a more gradual height transition.

Planners believe fewer than five properties within the area are expected to be developed over the life of the current 2040 OCP.