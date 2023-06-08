Regency Retirement Resorts marking seniors week with free events

Photo: Regency Retirement Resorts

BC Seniors Week is in full swing, celebrating the contributions of seniors to the community June 5 to 11.

Regency Retirement Resorts—which operates seven locations home to 2,000 people in the Okanagan—is organizing a number of community events throughout the month of June.

The lineup includes a variety of guest speakers and events like dances, music performances and a vintage car show.

"We envision expanding these events in the future, creating an even more significant impact. The seniors’ community in Kelowna is an integral part of our identity, and as we embrace a healthy and fulfilling life, we aspire to join this group of individuals who seize the opportunities for personal exuberance and social interactions,” said Blaine Melnyk, director of leasing and marketing for Cogir Real Estate, the proud new owners of Regency Retirement Resorts.

A full lineup of the events are here. The events are free and open to all seniors and their families.