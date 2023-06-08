Woman arrested after shots fired on Kelowna's Appaloosa Road

UPDATE 11:34 a.m.

Police have arrested a woman who is now facing several firearms related charges in connection to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Appaloosa Road.

“This was a dynamic and fluid situation which quickly came to a successful conclusion thanks to the officers involved,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, spokesperson for Kelowna RCMP.

RCMP responded to reports of a woman spotted firing a weapon Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m.

RCMP say the property has multiple farm buildings on it with multiple residents and the property will remain secured pending a full investigation.

General duty officers as well as the tactical and police dog teams converged on the property.

"Officers arrived on scene quickly and surrounded the property, instructing residents to shelter in place to establish their safety," says Const. Della-Paolera.

RCMP did not release the name of the woman who was arrested but did indicate she is "known to police."

They said she appeared to be distraught, moving in and out of a garage on the property before coming to a rest on the steps of one of the buildings.

"That’s when officers and ERT entered the property using the Tactical Armoured Vehicle to successfully make an arrest without injury to anyone involved," Della-Paolera said.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed they responded to Appaloosa Road for an incident involving firearms.

One witness in the area said there was a gunshot.

Police are saying little else about the incident which unfolded before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Castanet reporter Brayden Ursel reports seeing a woman placed in the back of an RCMP cruiser.

RCMP have now left the scene.

UPDATE 9:55 a.m.

RCMP remains on the scene of what appears to be a standoff on Appaloosa Road. A Castanet reader has shared a photo of the heavy police presence in the area.

Castanet reporter Brayden Ursel is on the scene and he reports seeing a woman being placed in the back of an RCMP cruiser.

RCMP have blocked off Appaloosa Road and Arab Road and appear to be focusing their efforts on a property on Arab Court.

UPDATE 9:21 a.m.

RCMP blocked off Appaloosa Road between Arab Road and Academy Way Thursday morning.

One eyewitness tells Castanet, "when I went by earlier they had three SUVs at the end of Appaloosa on the west side of Arab. They have a drone in the air directly above that large lot on the northwest corner of the intersection," says Ryan Latendresse.

RCMP have the tactical Emergency Response Team on site as well as police dogs and eyewitnesses say they have seen officers with guns drawn.

Photo: Ryan Latendresse

ORIGINAL 9:00 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP is dealing with what they describe as a "situation" Thursday morning off Sexsmith Road.

Castanet has received multiple tips about a large police presence near the intersection of Arab Road and Appaloosa Road.

"Something big going on up Sexsmith Road. Eight police cars and an ambulance went through Reid's Corner," says one person who witnessed the police cruisers passing by.

RCMP indicate they are "dealing with a situation and will update once we have more information," according to RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Castanet has a reporter on the scene and we will update the story as new information becomes available.