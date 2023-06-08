Multiple RCMP cruisers have blocked off Appaloosa Road in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Appaloosa Road

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed they responded to Appaloosa Road for an incident involving firearms.

One witness in the area said there was a gunshot.

Police are saying little else about the incident which unfolded before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Castanet reporter Brayden Ursel reports seeing a woman placed in the back of an RCMP cruiser.

RCMP have now left the scene.

UPDATE 9:55 a.m.

RCMP remains on the scene of what appears to be a standoff on Appaloosa Road. A Castanet reader has shared a photo of the heavy police presence in the area.

Castanet reporter Brayden Ursel is on the scene and he reports seeing a woman being placed in the back of an RCMP cruiser.

RCMP have blocked off Appaloosa Road and Arab Road and appear to be focusing their efforts on a property on Arab Court.

UPDATE 9:21 a.m.

RCMP blocked off Appaloosa Road between Arab Road and Academy Way Thursday morning.

One eyewitness tells Castanet, "when I went by earlier they had three SUVs at the end of Appaloosa on the west side of Arab. They have a drone in the air directly above that large lot on the northwest corner of the intersection," says Ryan Latendresse.

RCMP have the tactical Emergency Response Team on site as well as police dogs and eyewitnesses say they have seen officers with guns drawn.

Photo: Ryan Latendresse

ORIGINAL 9:00 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP is dealing with what they describe as a "situation" Thursday morning off Sexsmith Road.

Castanet has received multiple tips about a large police presence near the intersection of Arab Road and Appaloosa Road.

"Something big going on up Sexsmith Road. Eight police cars and an ambulance went through Reid's Corner," says one person who witnessed the police cruisers passing by.

RCMP indicate they are "dealing with a situation and will update once we have more information," according to RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Castanet has a reporter on the scene and we will update the story as new information becomes available.