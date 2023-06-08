Crews rush to second wildfire Wednesday night; fires in Black Mountain, Southeast Kelowna

Photo: Jon Manchester

A second wildfire had firefighters hopping overnight in Kelowna.

About 1 a.m., Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a call for smoke in the area of Lavetta Drive in the Black Mountain area.



Firefighters arrived to find a wildfire about 70x100 feet in size.

Additional crews were dispatched to the scene, where the fire was burning at Rank 3 about 400 feet from the end Lavetta Drive.

"Crews stretched forestry hose up to the fire, and a water source was established using a water tender and bladder," says Platoon Capt. Shayne Kiehlbauch.

"Crews were able to get a quick knock down on the fire and dig a guard around the burnt-out area."



The cause of the fire is so far undetermined, but investigators will return to determine a cause.



KFD responded with three engines, one bush truck, a water tender and a command unit, along with 15 firefighters.

It was the second fire of the night.

About 9:30 p.m., crews were called to a similar-sized fire in Southeast Kelowna, off Balldock Road.