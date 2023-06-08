Residents with garden hoses helped slow fire in Southeast Kelowna

Contributed

UPDATE: 5:50 a.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department says a small wildfire burned an area about 70x30 feet in size Wednesday night in Southeast Kelowna.

Crews were called to the area about 9:30 p.m., on the 2800 block of Balldock Road.



"Upon arrival, the wildfire was about 70x30 feet in size and a Rank 3 fire with a few trees candling," says Platoon Capt. Shayne Kiehlbauch.

"The home owner, with the help of a neighbour, had garden hoses on the fire, preventing it from spreading to a large barn on the property. First arriving crew deployed a hose line and quickly knocked down the fire. Other resources arrived, a second hose line was deployed, and a guard was dug around the burnt-out area."



The fire is not suspicious, but investigators will be looking at it to determine the cause.



KFD responded with three engines, three bush trucks, a water tender and command unit, along with 17 fire personnel.



The department reminds that conditions are very dry for this time of the year and a campfire ban is going into effect today at noon.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department worked quickly to knock down a small wildfire in Southeast Kelowna late Wednesday.

The call came in shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Balldock Road and Harvard Road, not far from Forbidden Spirits distillery.

Rolly Rangno called Castanet from nearby, where he spotted the flames shooting into the night sky. He shared a video showing fire trucks racing to the scene.

The fire was burning in a copse of trees not far for a large building on a rural property. Crews had it under control soon after arriving at the scene.