Fire trucks race to knock down small wildfire along Balldock Road in Southeast Kelowna

Contributed

The Kelowna Fire Department worked quickly to knock down a small wildfire in Southeast Kelowna late Wednesday night.

The call came in shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Balldock Road and Harvard Road, not far from Forbidden Spirits distillery.

Rolly Rangno called Castanet from nearby, where he spotted the flames shooting into the night sky. He shared a video showing fire trucks racing to the scene.

The fire was burning in a copse of trees not far for a large building on a rural property. Crews had it under control soon after arriving at the scene.