Police execute search warrant at townhome in Kelowna

Police in Kelowna executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a townhouse complex in Rutland.

Residents of the Capstone Estates tell Castanet they noticed a significant police presence at the development at the corner of Hartman Road and Craig Road Wednesday morning at roughly 10:30 a.m.

As many as six police vehicle were at the scene initially, although just two remain on the scene now. Officers appear to be focused on a particular townhouse unit.

An RCMP spokesperson would only say officers were executing a search warrant as a part of an investigation and declined to comment further.