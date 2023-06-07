Kot Auto Group dishes $40K to Okanagan charities through Operation 100 campaign

Photo: Contributed

Operation 100 was once again a resounding success for Kot Auto Group, which raised $40,000 for local charities.

The goal for every Kot dealer was to sell 100 vehicles during April and May, and donate $100 for every one sold. The vehicles were marked down significantly to reach the goal, and the mission was accomplished at its four locations: Kelowna Hyundai, Buy Direct Truck Centre, Penticton Nissan and Kelowna Kia.

The charities on the receiving end were Upstream Kelowna, which aims to prevent youth homelessness, Central Okanagan Food Bank, which helps feed more than 6,000 less fortunate members of the community, Kelowna Women’s Shelter, which offers emergency accommodation and assistance for women and children who have experienced domestic abuse, and the Starfish Pack Program, which provides backpacks filled with sustenance to children in the community who may be experiencing food insecurity.

“Being a business owner, I am aware of the hardship going on in our community and the high rise in costs impacting everyone,” Kot Auto Group president John Kot said in a press release. “Having the ability to help our community is of great importance to me.”