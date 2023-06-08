Left turns now banned during rush hours at deadly Kelowna corner

Photo: Steph Smith

If you've recently tried making a left hand turn off of Old Vernon Road onto Highway 97 north of the Kelowna International Airport, you may have noticed there's a traffic pattern change at the intersection.

The corner is deadly and a frequent location of serious crashes. A motorcyclist lost his life trying to make a left hand turn onto the highway from Old Vernon Rd. in June of last year.

A new sign now prohibits drivers from making left turns between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. as well as 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure tells Castanet they have responded to multiple collisions at that intersection over the years.

"To improve safety, the ministry is restricting left turn movements from Old Vernon Road onto Highway 97 south during the highest traffic volume periods when it’s most difficult to find a gap to safely turn left onto the highway," says a statement from the ministry.

"The ministry has also added directional wayfinding signage on several roads intersecting with Old Vernon Road to encourage drivers to instead go to the nearest signalized highway access (Old Vernon Road/Sexsmith Road), which provides the safest option for turning onto the highway," the statement says.

The ministry worked with the City of Kelowna before these changes were put in place and they will be monitoring the effectiveness of this signage change to ensure it is working as expected.