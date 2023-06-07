Peahen turns heads after moving into Dilworth area of Kelowna

Rob Gibson

Residents of the Dilworth Mountain neighbourhood in Kelowna have noticed a new resident has moved into their neighbourhood.

"I’m trying to find the owner of this peahen that’s been enjoying my patio as a place to chill. She’s been wandering the neighbourhood for over a week I’d say. She’s quite safe it would seem but someone must be missing her," said Gerald Lauzé.

The peahen seems to have turned up near the end of May and since then people have been trying to determine if the bird belongs to anyone.

"It's probably approaching two weeks... But she's not hurting anyone. We're in the Cassiar area of Dilworth and she's just walking around. And every day, she'll be in the one corner on the patio."

Lauzé says he and his wife just moved to Kelowna from the Sechelt area of the province and he was surprised to see the bird just wandering around.

"I'm not bothered by her. I'm just wondering if she was owned by somebody. They'd be wondering where she went. But if she's wild, I mean, eventually... I just moved to Kelowna so my patio is completely bare. So she's basically got this whole space to herself."

The peahen isn't bothering anyone but it has ruffled some feathers and sparked a bit of a neighbourhood search to find the rightful owner if there is one.

"Anyone that's at the nearby farms, they're all saying no, she's not mine. The only thing that I can see that would be something that someone could identify is that one of her feet is missing all of the little claws, otherwise she seems fine. I mean, it's whenever she lost them. It was a long time ago," Lauzé says.

Some of the online speculation points to possibly a person who is keeping peahen and peacocks in their yard or another suggested that there have been sightings of wild peahens behind Scandia on Mount Baldy.

Everyone seems to be concerned for the bird. Lauze' says he hasn't contacted the conservation officer service because the bird is minding its own business.

"Oh, she walks around the neighbourhood and then she comes back here."