Massage therapist looking to set up shop in industrial area

Photo: Google Street View

Kelsey Garner hopes to bring her massage therapy business to Kelowna's north end neighbourhood.

She'll need a temporary land use permit from the city in order to do so.

Garner, a registered massage therapist, is hoping to set up shop in an industrial building on Bay Avenue.

But, since the business falls under the health services umbrella which is not a permitted use on industrial zoned land, she is seeking the special permit in order to operate.

Staff are recommending support for the three-year temporary land use permit, citing unique circumstances because the business would be in an existing building with a relatively small footprint.

"With the North End Neighbourhood Plan currently under development, there may be a change with land use direction in the area," planner Tyler Caswell says in a report for Tuesday's council meeting.

"The subject property is also abutting residential uses, which offers different site-specific considerations

in comparison to other industrial properties in other areas of the city."

Garner says her business will include two small treatment rooms with just two practitioners working at any given time.

She says her business caters to specifically to women needing specialized care and says with increased development in the area there is a need for health providers to serve the neighbourhood.

If council grants the temporary use permit, she would be required to obtain a business license and building permit if alterations are required before opening.