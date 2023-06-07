Kelowna RCMP bust street-level drug dealer

Photo: RCMP

Police in Kelowna are announcing the bust of a street-level drug dealer.

Kelowna RCMP said in a news release officers were conducting patrols on June 2 at 4 p.m. when they noticed a black 2008 Nissan Rogue driving slowly through an area known for drug trafficking.

“After witnessing several motor vehicles act infractions the officer conducted a traffic stop,” said police.

Officers detected a strong odour of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle.

“The driver pointed out to the officer there was cannabis in the centre console and a knife between him and the door. The driver was detained for officer safety due to the presence of a knife,” said the RCMP news release.

Police say that when the officer returned to secure the knife, a bag of suspected individually wrapped cocaine, fentanyl, two cell phones and a wallet containing a large wad of cash fell to the ground from inside the driver side door.

The driver was arrested at that point and the vehicle impounded.

Police ended up seizing four cell phones, one black knife, 90.3 grams of cocaine, 28.7 grams of fentanyl, 124 pills of hydromorphone, 56 unknown yellow pills and a large sum of cash.

The driver, who was not named by police, was charged for failing to wear a seatbelt, displaying an “N” and driving in possession of cannabis.

Additional charges for trafficking could be approved once lab testing is complete.

“This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and the Kelowna RCMP will continue to be out in full force, removing these dangerous drugs off of our streets,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP.