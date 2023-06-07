Thursday's campfire ban is earliest the ban's been implemented in recent memory

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo

The campfire ban that's being implemented across much of B.C. Thursday is the earliest it's been put in place locally in recent memory.

On Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service announced all campfires would be banned in the Kamloops, Cariboo, Prince George and part of the Northwest fire centres, beginning at noon Thursday. The only areas of the province campfires will be still be permitted is in the Southeast Fire Centre and parts of the Northwest corner of B.C.

With dry, hot conditions throughout the spring, and similar conditions expected through at least the rest of June, the risk of wildfire is exceptionally high across much of B.C. As a result, Thursday's campfire ban is the earliest it's gone in place in the Kamloops Fire Centre in many years. The Kamloops Fire Centre covers the entire Thompson-Okanagan region.

“This is the earliest we have ever seen these bans in place. Usually they come in after Canada Day in the past, however the fire risk out there today is unprecedented for this time of year,” said West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

“The public needs to be exceptionally careful out there ... We are prepared and ready for a long and active fire season and so should the public.”

Last year, campfires were banned in the region on Aug. 4, while a province-wide ban was implemented the year prior on June 30. No region-wide campfire bans were put in place in 2020 or 2019. An earlier ban hasn't been in place in the local fire centre dating back at least 15 years.

Canada is warming two to three times faster than the global average largely due to human-caused climate change, and a UN report from last year said wildfires across the globe are expected to increase in intensity by between 31 and 57 per cent by 2090 because of human-caused planetary warming.

"These trends are likely to continue, as climate change projections suggest global decreases in relative humidity and temperature increases that may increase future fire risk where fuels remain abundant," the researchers stated.

The Okanagan experienced its hottest month of May ever this year, with average temperatures between 3 and 5 C above normal.

Thursday's widespread campfire ban comes after open burning bans came into effect in the Kamloops and Southeast fire centres last month.

While much of Canada, from Northern B.C. to Nova Scotia, is dealing with unprecedented wildfires this June, the Thompson-Okanagan has yet to be hit too hard by fires.

Fire behaviour at the 33-hectare Pigeon Creek wildfire burning near Peachland has decreased significantly in recent days, after BCWS crews hit it hard with ground crews and air support this week.