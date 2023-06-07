Thunder from Down Under to visit Kelowna's Prospera Place

Photo: Prospera Place

It will be raining men and striking lightning next month in Kelowna.

Australia’s world-renowned all-male Thunder from Down Under will be live in an intimate bowl setting at Prospera Place on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at SelectYourTickets.com, starting at $49.50 plus fees.

“There’s nothing sexier than an Aussie storm and the kind of explosive thunder you feel down under,” said the show announcement from Prospera Place.

“With the crack of a whip, you can saddle up for an intimate and seductive soiree with some of Australia’s hottest exports. Think golden tans, smiles for miles and the kind of chiseled abs you’ll have to see to believe. The world’s number one male review is coming to the Okanagan featuring a rough and tough attitude with the cheeky boy-next-door charm that makes hearts melt and hands wander.”

The show is 19-plus and ID may be required.