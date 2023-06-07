Ultimate frisbee to take over Kelowna's City Park this weekend

Photo: KUPS

The Kelowna Ultimate Players Society is taking over City Park in Kelowna this weekend.

As part of a nationwide ultimate frisbee extravaganza to honour the legacy of B.C. pioneer of the sport Art Hawkins, a coast-to-coast charity game will take place across more than 30 Canadian communities.

Kelowna Ultimate says it's the ultimate face-off with the entire country split into two different teams — Team Red and Team White — battling it out for the highest cumulative score.

The objective of this game is bigger than the score though. This event is set to raise funds for programs that bolster the accessibility and development of Ultimate, especially focusing on children, youth, and those with a disability in economically disadvantaged communities. It's about strengthening the spirit of the game in Canada.

Art Hawkins was a respected member of the Vancouver Ultimate League for almost 20 years. He believed in the power of charity and played a pivotal role in creating the Great Canadian Ultimate Game.

Kelowna Ultimate is excited to be a part of the nationwide charity event taking place on Saturday, June 3. Game action will be happening from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

As part of the event, KUPS will be donating to the Art Hawkins Development Fund on behalf of all participants and members.