Campfire ban announced for Kamloops Fire Centre

Photo: Rob Gibson

The BC Wildfire Service has announced a campfire ban for the Kamloops Fire Centre, starting noon Thursday.

The ban will take effect to help prevent human-caused wildfires amid dry conditions. The ban will stay in place until Oct. 13, 2023 or until rescinded.

As of Thursday the below open fires are prohibited in the Kamloops Fire Centre:

Category 1 campfires as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

Category 2 open fire as defined in the Wildfire Regulation; and,

Category 3 open fire as defined in the Wildfire Regulation.

In addition to open fires being prohibited, the following activities and equipment are also restricted:

Fireworks;

Sky Lanterns;

Burn Barrels or Burn Cages of any size or description;

Binary Exploding Targets;

Air curtain burners;

Tiki and similar kind of torches; and,

Chimineas.

The campfire ban does not extend to the use of outdoor stoves.

"As per the Wildfire Regulation, an outdoor stove is a CSA-rated or ULC-rated device used outdoors for cooking, heat or ambiance that burns charcoal briquettes, liquid fuel or gaseous fuel, and has a flame height that is less than 15 cm tall," states a news release from the BC Wildfire Service.

The campfire prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

"Camping is a long-standing tradition in this province. The B.C. government recognizes that people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously," states the Ministry of Forests.

The news release also reminds people that human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused wildfires.

"The Kamloops Fire Centre would like to thank the public for its continuing help in preventing wildfires."

To report a wildfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone. For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, and road closures click here.