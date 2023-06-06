Man arrested in connection to Bankhead Store fire in Kelowna

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

RCMP have made an arrest after fire destroyed Bankhead Store on Bernard Avenue early Sunday morning.

Investigators have confirmed the fire was the result of arson and have since arrested a single male suspect.

He was released from custody Monday and is scheduled to make a first court appearance Oct. 9.

Police have not released his name.

"This incident was not random in nature and we do not believe there is risk to other members of the public or businesses from the individual who was arrested," said Kelowna RCMP spokesman Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

"An extensive risk assessment is always conducted before someone is released from custody and appropriate conditions have been put in place."

As the investigation continues, Gauthier says police continue to ask for video evidence of foot traffic in the areas of Bernard Avenue, Burtch Road and the Parkinson Rec Centre between the hours of 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on June 4.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a top at www.crimestoppers.net.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of the fire about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, however the roof was already fully engulfed at that point.

Gurpreet Sherhi, who owns the store, lives in the building with his family.

No one was injured.