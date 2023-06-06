Mission Creek Greenway underpasses reopen as water recedes

Photo: RCDO file photo The section of the Mission Creek Greenway that's been closed, when it was closed in 2016.

Two pedestrian underpasses along the Mission Creek Greenway have reopened.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan announced the underpasses below Gordon Drive nd Casorso Road are back in service after being closed earlier this spring, as water levels rose during freshet along Mission Creek.

RDCO staff have assessed and made any necessary repairs and the trail access has been reopened.

The BC River Forecast Centre ended a high streamflow advisory for Mission Creek and other waterways in the Okanagan on May 24 as rainfall and snowmelt runoff eased.

The only high streamflow advisories still in effect in the province are for the Stikine River system along the BC-Yukon border.