First-ever Bachelor of Nsyilxcn Language Fluency graduates part of UBC Okanagan convocation ceremonies

Some of the graduates crossing the stage at UBC Okanagan this week during convocation ceremonies will be receiving the first-ever degrees in a new program celebrating local Indigenous culture.

The first graduates in the Bachelor of Nsyilxcn Language Fluency will be among those being conferred more than 2,300 degrees this Thursday and Friday at UBCO.

The Bachelor of Nsyilxcn Language Fluency degrees will be conferred by UBC chancellor Steven Point. Chancellor Point will also confer honorary degrees on Pauline Terbasket, executive director of the Okanagan Nation Alliance, and Lindsay Gordon, Point’s predecessor as UBC Chancellor.

“Graduation provides us the opportunity to recognize and congratulate our students and their successes,” says Dr. Lesley Cormack, UBCO’s principal and deputy vice-chancellor. “I am incredibly proud of all of our students, with particular note for those receiving our first degrees in Nsyilxcn Language Fluency.”

Many of the graduates this year had to pivot to online courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I offer the UBC Okanagan class of 2023 my warmest congratulations for their remarkable achievements,” says Dr. Cormack. “These students persevered through an unusual time none of us could have predicted. They stayed dedicated to their studies as they not only transitioned to online learning, but back onto campus last year to complete their studies in-person. I am so grateful for this group of students as they showed grit and passion and worked through an extraordinary time to complete their studies. With these experiences, we know they have the ability to realize their highest ambitions, both personally and by shaping the world they’re entering as UBC alumni.”

There are 18th annual graduation celebration takes place on Thursday and Friday in the UBC Okanagan gymnasium. Parking will be free for those attending.

Thursday, 8:30 am, Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science

Thursday, 11 am, Irving K. Barber Faculty of Arts and Social Science

Thursday, 1:30 am, Irving K. Barber Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies Including the Bachelor of Nsyilxcn Language Fluency

Friday, 8:30 am, Faculty of Health and Social Development Including nursing and social work

Friday, 11 am, Faculty of Education: Okanagan School of Education and the Faculty of Management

Friday, 1:30 pm, Faculty of Applied Science: School of Engineering



